Carol Ann Lang

Her graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Janesville Cemetery. Arrangements: Caudill-King. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Carol was born October 27, 1972 at Charleston, daughter of Carlos and Myrna (White) Lang. She is survived by her children: Tyler Drum of Charleston and Kimberly Drum of Mattoon; mother, Myrna Lang of Charleston; fiance, Jeff Diltz of Charleston; two brothers: Brian Lang of Oakland and Randy Lang of Charleston; and one sister, Joy Lang of Mattoon. She was preceded in death by her father.