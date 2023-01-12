Aug. 18, 1941 - Jan. 10, 2023

MATTOON — Carol Jean Arnold, 81, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

She was born on August 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Wayne and Helen (Lash) Benton. She married Harold Arnold in October of 1963, divorced in October of 1987, and never re-married. She built a blessed life with family and formed lifelong friendships with those she worked with and lived close to.

Carol was a registered nurse and spent her life in service to those in need. She started her career at Decatur Memorial where she worked into the role of Assistant Head Nurse. Following Harold's work, the family moved to Stewartville, MN, where she served as Assistant Director at Maple Manor nursing home in Rochester, MN. After her divorce, Carol moved back to Mattoon, town of her birth, and worked at Convalescent Care nursing home, where she moved through the hierarchy starting as a floor nurse and ending as the Administrator of the home. She touched countless lives and at every step provided the best quality of life to the most vulnerable among us.

Seeking a change of pace, Carol transitioned to Odd-Fellow Rebekah home, where she served as Nurse educator helping those less proficient grow into quality care givers. After a life of service, she retired in 2004, and dedicated her life to family.

Carol enjoyed traveling, scootering, water fights, fireworks, wiener roasts, sipping coffee, visiting with family, and spending time with her puppies Max and Kade. It brought her great joy to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their sporting events and activities. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a sweet and sassy presence.

She will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of those who survive her, including her sister, Lynda Luthy; two sisters-in-law: Anne Benton and Brenda Benton; two daughters: Lynda (Larry) Brettin, Mattoon, Angela (Don) Lovell, Charleston; and two sons: William (Dera) Arnold, La Crosse, WI, and Don (Tracey) Arnold, Olympia, WA. Grandchildren: Ryan Brettin, Chelsea Brettin, Nathan (Andrea) Brettin, Niko Brettin, Laura Arnold, Emily Arnold, Benton Arnold, Helen Arnold, Hailie Spivey, Olivia Arnold, Mason Arnold, Ashley (Beau) Scott, Don Lovell Jr., Seth Lovell, Amanda Lovell; ten great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Judy Weemer; two brothers: her twin, Bill Benton and Ed Benton; and two brothers-in-law: Richard Weemer and William Luthy.

A visitation will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and the funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, all at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home. Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. Burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery.

"No words could ever sum up her extraordinary life and no son or daughter could ever ask for a finer mother. Even in her passing, she continued to lead us by example. We continue to mourn our loss but know that heaven welcomed an angel."

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.