WILMINGTON, North Carolina — Carol McGuinn Lewis passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina after an extended illness.
She was born on November 4, 1946 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Doris Heath McGuinn and Maurice Rex McGuinn.
She graduated from Topsail High School and completed her Histology degree at James Walker Hospital. She retired from New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Carol is survived by her husband, John "Buddy" Lewis; her sister, Beth McGuinn Nelson (Greg); nieces, Susie Juma and Debbie Lewis; nephew, James Juma (Karen); brothers-in-law, Kenny Lewis, Charlie Johncare, and Jim Lewis (Sherry).
She was a faithful Christian and will be remembered by family and friends for always putting the well-being of others ahead of her own.
Services will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.