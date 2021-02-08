WILMINGTON, North Carolina — Carol McGuinn Lewis passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina after an extended illness.

She was born on November 4, 1946 in Mattoon, Illinois to the late Doris Heath McGuinn and Maurice Rex McGuinn.

She graduated from Topsail High School and completed her Histology degree at James Walker Hospital. She retired from New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Carol is survived by her husband, John "Buddy" Lewis; her sister, Beth McGuinn Nelson (Greg); nieces, Susie Juma and Debbie Lewis; nephew, James Juma (Karen); brothers-in-law, Kenny Lewis, Charlie Johncare, and Jim Lewis (Sherry).

She was a faithful Christian and will be remembered by family and friends for always putting the well-being of others ahead of her own.

Services will be held at a later date.