GREENVILLE — Carol Rowena Willoughby (nee Scribner), age 74 and formerly of Charleston, passed away on January 4, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. There will be no public services and a private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be inurned in Roselawn Cemetery with other family members. Memorial gifts honoring her life can be made to Camp New Hope or to Moultrie County Beacon and may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Carol was born February 17, 1946 to Horace and Eula (Wright) Scribner. She was married to Michael "Mick" Willoughby who preceded her in death on August 8, 2004.

She is survived by her four children: Janelle Willoughby Winans, Deanna Willoughby (Tony) Steiner, Kenneth Michael Willoughby, and Brandon Michael Willoughby; five grandchildren; eight (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren; two sisters: Liz Moses of Charleston, and Lee Ann (Avery) Curry of Hazel Dell; and other extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson; and a sister, Linda (Scribner) Richardson.

