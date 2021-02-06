ARCOLA — Carolyn E. Wilson, 86, of Arcola died Friday, February 5, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carolyn was born February 27, 1934 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Edith Tuecke Jokisch. She married Dale Wilson in Jacksonville on June 14, 1959; he preceded her on January 29, 1991.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Susan) Wilson of Carmel, Indiana; three grandchildren: Shad, Ryan, and Rebecca Wilson; two brothers: Reginald C. Jokisch of The Plains, Ohio; Franklin E. Jokisch of Normal, Illinois; five nieces and nephews; four great nieces; and three great nephews.

Carolyn attended a one-room school for eight years and graduated from Virginia High School in 1952. She attended Valparaiso University from 1954-1955 and graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville in 1956. She received her Masters in Education from the University of Illinois in 1961. She taught in Arcola from 1956-1963; in Villa Grove from 1964-1969; and in Unity High School from 1969-1992.