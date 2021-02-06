ARCOLA — Carolyn E. Wilson, 86, of Arcola died Friday, February 5, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Carolyn was born February 27, 1934 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Edith Tuecke Jokisch. She married Dale Wilson in Jacksonville on June 14, 1959; he preceded her on January 29, 1991.
She is survived by her son, Stephen (Susan) Wilson of Carmel, Indiana; three grandchildren: Shad, Ryan, and Rebecca Wilson; two brothers: Reginald C. Jokisch of The Plains, Ohio; Franklin E. Jokisch of Normal, Illinois; five nieces and nephews; four great nieces; and three great nephews.
Carolyn attended a one-room school for eight years and graduated from Virginia High School in 1952. She attended Valparaiso University from 1954-1955 and graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville in 1956. She received her Masters in Education from the University of Illinois in 1961. She taught in Arcola from 1956-1963; in Villa Grove from 1964-1969; and in Unity High School from 1969-1992.
She had been an active member of the Illinois Business Education Association; a member of the American Association of University Women; and member of the Retired Teacher's Association of Douglas County.
Carolyn was a former member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tuscola where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Altar Guild and Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was a current member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Dorans where she served on the LWML, Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, Choir, and Voters Assembly. She had served as zone and district leader of the LWML and was past president of the Champaign zone; she also served on the Executive Board of the Central Illinois District.
After retirement, Carolyn worked at the Arcola Emporium and Rockome Gardens. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends regularly.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8975 E Co Rd 1200N, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.