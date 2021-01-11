Carolyn Keefer

CHARLESTON — Carolyn Mae Keefer, 81, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Her service will be private. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.
Carolyn was born April 16 1939, daughter of James and Letha (Craig) Craig. She married Kenneth C. Keefer, May 11, 1961 at West Palm Beach, FL; he survives. Also surviving are their children: Kay Cobble-Michael (Charlie) of Bushton, Orrick Cobble of Charleston, Tina Cobble-Mann (Max) of Las Vegas, NV, Kenny Keefer (Cindy) of Charleston, and Lisa Keefer-Taylor (Joe) of Charleston; grandchildren: Tiffany Cobble-Hudson and husband Zach, Brittany Cobble, Pam Torralba, Tina Cobble, Lakota Fuller, Felicia Patterson and special friend Josh, Trevor Patterson, Joey Taylor and wife Morgan, Sadie Taylor-Evans and husband Josh, Shayla Taylor, Dustin Sloat and special friend Erica Levin, Kyle Keefer and wife Tory, and Kenzie Keefer and special friend Mike Little; great-grandchildren: Paige, Gabriel, Elijah, Braghen, Braysen, Gage, Kayden, Wesley, Sofia, Gunner, Dezarae, Kaylynn, Cierra, Lainie, Kimber, Wren, Sunny, Georgia, and Callahan. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jim Craig and Harold Craig; and two sisters: Helen Stroup and Letty Surdi.
Carolyn was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She had been a caregiver for many years. Carolyn treasured time spent with her family. She was an amazing cook, but she was famous for her chicken and noodles and her ham salad. Carolyn enjoyed quilting and embroidery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop and Dr. Gage, for the outstanding care they gave Carolyn.
