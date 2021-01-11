Carolyn Keefer

Carolyn was born April 16 1939, daughter of James and Letha (Craig) Craig. She married Kenneth C. Keefer, May 11, 1961 at West Palm Beach, FL; he survives. Also surviving are their children: Kay Cobble-Michael (Charlie) of Bushton, Orrick Cobble of Charleston, Tina Cobble-Mann (Max) of Las Vegas, NV, Kenny Keefer (Cindy) of Charleston, and Lisa Keefer-Taylor (Joe) of Charleston; grandchildren: Tiffany Cobble-Hudson and husband Zach, Brittany Cobble, Pam Torralba, Tina Cobble, Lakota Fuller, Felicia Patterson and special friend Josh, Trevor Patterson, Joey Taylor and wife Morgan, Sadie Taylor-Evans and husband Josh, Shayla Taylor, Dustin Sloat and special friend Erica Levin, Kyle Keefer and wife Tory, and Kenzie Keefer and special friend Mike Little; great-grandchildren: Paige, Gabriel, Elijah, Braghen, Braysen, Gage, Kayden, Wesley, Sofia, Gunner, Dezarae, Kaylynn, Cierra, Lainie, Kimber, Wren, Sunny, Georgia, and Callahan. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jim Craig and Harold Craig; and two sisters: Helen Stroup and Letty Surdi.