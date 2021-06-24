MATTOON — Carolyn Lou Rinehart, age 95, of Mattoon passed away at 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Hayden officiating. Burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Carolyn was born on August 3, 1925 in Trilla, the daughter of Fred Myron and Blanche (Davis) Jones. She married Thomas Rinehart on October 17, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Survivors include her sons: Fred (Carol) Rinehart of Catlin, IL and Mike (Peggy) Rinehart of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Eric (Stephanie) Rinehart of Highland Park, IL and Casey (Mark) Abbott of Mattoon, IL; great-grandchildren: Sam and Teddy Rinehart and Bryar Abbott; and several nieces and nephews including Shirley Starwalt of Neoga, IL and Jackie Bjarko of Montana. In addition to her husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters: Mildred Ellis, Lois Price, Imogene Bridges and Donna Skaggs.

Carolyn worked for the Neoga Garment Factory and Brown Shoe Factory for many years. She loved to cook, her favorite dishes were baked beans and fried chicken. Carolyn enjoyed reading mystery novels. Most of all, Carolyn cherished spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all those who knew her. The family would like to thank Mattoon Healthcare, the Sarah Bush Lincoln Critical Care Unit and the 2nd and 4th floor staff for the care provided for their mother.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Alzheimer's Association and Lincolnland Hospice.