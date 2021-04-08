Carolyn S. Drummond, age 73 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 1:16 AM, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Grace Fellowship Church, 2220 Western Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Gary Parrill will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Branchside Cemetery in Gays, IL. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Carolyn was born on August 20, 1947 in Mattoon, IL to Everett E. and Geraldine F. (Bolen) Drummond. She is survived by her daughter, Amy J. Webb and husband Shane of Smyrna, TN; two grandchildren: Samuel D. and Anna G. Webb of Smyrna, TN; her mother, Geraldine F. Drummond of Gays, IL; two brothers: Jerry E. Drummond and wife Sue of Neoga, IL, David L. Drummond and wife Michelle of Murray, KY; one sister, Peggy J. Giertz and husband Michael of Gays, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Everett Drummond; and one nephew, Jordan Giertz.