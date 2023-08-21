March 4, 1944 - Aug. 20, 2023

CHARLESTON — Carolyn Sue Stewart, 79, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Mound Cemetery, Charleston.

Carolyn was born March 4, 1944 at Lansing, MI, daughter of Ralph and Pauline (Staley) Stewart.

She is survived by a sister, Judith Fudge and her husband Richard of Charleston; and two brothers: James Stewart of Radcliff, KY and Robert Stewart of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Patricia Stewart.

Carolyn was a member of Bible Center Church. She enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, and loved visiting with family and friends.