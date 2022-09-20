Jan. 29, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2022

WASHINGTON — Catherine J. "Katie" Stout, age 90, of Washington, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:20 p.m. at Washington Senior Living, Washington, IL.

She was born Catherine June Findley on January 29, 1932 in Charleston, Illinois, to parents, George E. Findley and Bonnie Vera (Sims) Findley. She married James Wesley Stout in Tuscola, Illinois, on September 17, 1950. He preceded her in death on November 10, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Charlene Stout.

Catherine is survived by two sons: James A. (Lisa) Stout of Goodfield, Illinois, and Rex Stout of Washington, IL. She is also survived by four grandchildren: James C. (Carmela) Stout of Park Ridge, Illinois; Candice "Nicki" (Shaun) Kroeger of Chicago, Illinois; Thomas Stout of Peoria, Illinois; and William B. Stout of Beaumont, Texas. Also surviving are five great-granddaughters: Alexandra, Evelyn, Isabella, Lillian, and Nevaeh.

Catherine graduated from Oakland HIgh School in Oakland, Illinois, in 1949. She attended Eastern Illinois University. She worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company in East Peoria, Mossville and Mapleton, retiring in 1992. She had numerous hobbies including dancing, reading, and learning about health and nutrition. She also loved to bake cakes for all occasions, including birthdays and weddings. Her greatest joy was visiting with her family, and she was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Katie" was a true animal lover. Through the years, Catherine had numerous cats and dogs. She and her cats, Buddy and Gabby, survived the 2013 Washington tornado. In her final years, Gabby proved to be her loving companion. Catherine last attended St. Mark's Church in Washington, Illinois.

Catherine's family would like to thank Transitions Hospice Care for their attentive and gentle care for Kate in her final days.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor John Chaney will preside. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or ASPCA (American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.)

Catherine's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.