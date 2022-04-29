May 23, 1934 - April 27, 2022

GREENUP — Cedric Neil Ryan, age 87, of Greenup, IL, passed away on April 27, 2022, at 8:31 a.m., at his home.

Memorial visitation will be on May 4, 2022, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Neil was born on May 23, 1934, in Toledo, IL, the son of Everett and Letha (Titus) Ryan. He married Helen Brewer on March 21, 1976, in Toledo, IL. Neil is survived by his wife, Helen; sons: Andy (Lisa) Nichols and their children: Chloe', Jesse, Darby, and Lily Nichols, and Stacy (Judy) Nichols and Stacy's children: Michael, Sarah, and Joe Nichols; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Mary Alice Nichols.

Neil was a farmer and was a lover of all animals, especially his cats. He rode horses and enjoyed taking care of his cattle, his property and his family. He and Helen loved to travel. In 1978, they toured Europe. They also spent time traveling the United States with their best friends, Leroy and Patsy Scott. They went on the Longest Garage Sale from Kentucky to Tennessee several times throughout the years. In 2012, Neil and Helen and Patsy and Leroy also went to Italy for a two week trip, staying in Rome, and later, Perugia, Italy.

Neil was a pitcher for the men's fast pitch softball league in the area and was a basketball star at Cumberland High School. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and helping his wife in the garden.

Neil served his country in the United States Army where he earned recognition as a Sharpshooter. He was a member of Cottonwood United Methodist Church and Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church where he served as an elder.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated and can be sent to Ms. Linda Wilson, 104 West Harrison, Casey, IL, 62420.