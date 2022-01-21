MATTOON — Chablis N. Pierce, Who she was, infectious smile, never met a stranger, Lit up a room, Forever loved, never forgotten! Wonderful Homemaker.
Survived by: husband, Kaleb Pierce; parents: Charles and Sherry Latch; grandparent, Sandra Craine; siblings: Brandy Sharr, Chardonnay Blackwell, Charles (Bud) Latch, Chela Latch; nephew, Aidan Sharr; nieces: Aurora Sharr, and Victoria Blackwell. And so so many more!
Favorite scriptures: Hebrews 11:1 KJV, 1: Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Hebrews 11:6 KJV, 6: But without faith it is impossible to please Him : for he that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.
