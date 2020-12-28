CHARLESTON — Chad Alan Lape, 41, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Whiteland, IN.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Hubbartt Cemetery, near Beecher City, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Saving Orphaned Animals, both in Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.