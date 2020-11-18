 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Clayton Connour, Jr.
0 entries

Charles Clayton Connour, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Clayton Connour, Jr.

TUSCOLA — Charles Clayton Connour, Jr., 85, of Tuscola, IL passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Tuscola Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St, Arcola, IL. Rev. Rich Knofsky will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To view the full obituary please visit, www.edwardsfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News