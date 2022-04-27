Sept. 21, 1931 - April 26, 2022

MATTOON — Charles D. Graham, age 90, formerly of Mattoon, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Charles was born on September 21, 1931, in Arcola, IL, the son of James E. and Edith (Stockton) Graham. He married Shirley Rardin on June 5, 1954. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2007.

Survivors include his son, John (Connie) Graham of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Marianne Shain of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Danny (Rebecca) Humphrey of La Porte, IN, Brett Weaver of Cape Coral, FL, Sara A. Graham (Jay Hale) of Windsor, IL, Genny Caudill of Evansville, IL, Ali Beals of Mattoon, IL, Josh Graham and Andy (Cassie) Graham; great-grandchildren: Isla Hale, Demri Sanders, Griffen Caudill, Graham Caudill, Piper Graham, Kaden Graham, Ellayna Graham and Jackson Graham.

In addition to his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Mike Neal Graham and Charles Dennis Graham.

Charles retired from Petro after 38-years. He served honorably in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne during the Korean War. He owned and operated a landscaping company for several years.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.