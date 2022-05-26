Charles Eugene Edwards

Sept. 20, 1933 - May 24, 2022

MATTOON — Charles "Charlie" Eugene Edwards, age 88, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:21 AM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana, IL.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Charlie was born on September 20, 1933, in Mattoon, IL, to the late Avon P. and Amanda M. (Moutry) Edwards. He married Kathryn "Cassie" J. Cline on January 28,1955, in Mattoon, IL; she preceded him in death on January 4, 2016.

He is survived by their two sons: Charles F. Edwards and wife, Kathleen, of Girard, IL, Brian E. Edwards of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: David Edwards and wife, Nicole, of Fenton, MO, Alexis Edwards of New York, NY, Lane Edwards of Edwardsville, IL; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Edwards of Fenton, MO; one brother, David Edwards of Mattoon, IL; three sisters: Linda Raymer and husband, Gerald, of Dallas, TX, Mary Cords and husband, Don, of Neoga, IL, and Barbara Bosley and husband, David, of Toledo, IL.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Dale Edwards; and three sisters: Norma Walsch, Delores Cobb, and Geneva Cobb.

Mr. Edwards honorably served our country in the United States Navy from 1951 until 1954, during the Korean War, as a Navy Diver. After his honorable discharge, he attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Education and later receiving a Master's Degree in Science and Biology from St. Thomas College in Minneapolis, MN. He had a longstanding career as educator in Science and Biology at Northwest High School for twenty-four years. He retired in 1987, and moved back to Mattoon, IL.

Charlie was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. His memory will live on through the hearts of all his loved ones.

