CHARLESTON – Charles Nelson Cochran, age 96 and formerly of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 while at his Christian Village residence in Lincoln, Illinois. The graveside service, honoring and celebrating his life, will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston with military honors. Charitable gifts in his honor may be made to the Lake Land Church of Christ and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.

Charles was born October 10, 1924 in Seven Hickory Township, Coles County, Illinois and was the son of the late Verne and Sadie (Heddins) Cochran. He married L. Ruth Gaddis on December 2, 1949 and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2007. He is survived by two children: Ruth (George) Sloot of Lincoln, Illinois and Ronald (Patty) Cochran of Champaign, Illinois; four grandchildren: Ben (Katie) Sloot, Dori (Cody) Gayhart, Devin (Tabbey) Cochran, and Sean (Audrey) Cochran; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Muriel (Rex) Palone of Lawton, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded by a grandson, Jacob Sloot; and two sisters, Blanche James and Kate Hanner.