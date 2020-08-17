× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON - Charles R. Mears, age 76 of Mattoon, IL passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Fred Harner will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home.

The son of the late Maurice R. and Mildred (Cearlock) Mears, Charles was born on May 2, 1944 in Vandalia, IL. He married Betty L. Guymon on June 12,1966 in Charleston, IL. He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-four years, Betty Mears of Mattoon, IL; one son, Harold Mears and wife Carolyn of Maryville, TN; four grandchildren: Jennifer Mears of Knoxville, TN, Jessica Kidd and husband Murphy of Maryville, TN, Ashley Homann and husband Doug of Mattoon, IL, Colton Mears of Maryville, TN; four great-grandchildren: Temperance and Seth Burnell, Aubree Homann, and Brody Kidd; and his canine companion, Angel Ray. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina McFadden; son-in-law, Charles McFadden; and brother, Joseph Mears.