SULLIVAN - Charles Roger Naab, 78, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:29 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home in Sullivan, family requests casual attire. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services.
He was veteran of the US Army and served in Vietnam. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials may be made to the Sullivan Fire Protection District: 115 W Harrison St, Sullivan, IL 61951 or to Moultrie County Illinois PAWs: 10 Leisure Acres, Sullivan, 61951.
Roger is survived by his wife, Rosetta of Sullivan; daughter, Denise (Dan) Sentel of Sullivan; grandson, John Wyatt Sentel of Sullivan; half-sisters: Carolyn Morris of Indiana and Vicki Susie Gandolf of Indiana.
To view the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.