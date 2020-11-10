SULLIVAN - Charles Roger Naab, 78, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:29 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home in Sullivan, family requests casual attire. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services.

He was veteran of the US Army and served in Vietnam. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials may be made to the Sullivan Fire Protection District: 115 W Harrison St, Sullivan, IL 61951 or to Moultrie County Illinois PAWs: 10 Leisure Acres, Sullivan, 61951.

Roger is survived by his wife, Rosetta of Sullivan; daughter, Denise (Dan) Sentel of Sullivan; grandson, John Wyatt Sentel of Sullivan; half-sisters: Carolyn Morris of Indiana and Vicki Susie Gandolf of Indiana.

