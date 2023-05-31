Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 6, 1940 - May 25, 2023

MATTOON — Charles "Ron" Camfield, 83, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 3:42 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, Mattoon, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, in Glenwood Cemetery, Section B, Shelbyville, IL, with Dr. Ian Stamps officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be given to Broadway Christian Church, Mattoon, IL.

Ron was born on May 6, 1940 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Carl L. and Pauline M. (Runkel) Camfield. Ron graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1961. Ron met Karen A. Morrison, his high school sweetheart, 70 years ago on November 3, 1953. They were married on December 24, 1958, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together, they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome over the years. He loved square dancing with Karen and the fellowship that came with it. He enjoyed being a handyman that could build or fix anything.

Ron worked for Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company for over 33 years, beginning as a lineman and retiring as the Director of Operations. He won ABWA's Boss of the Year Award in 1977, and was admired and respected by those he worked with. He made many lasting friendships with those he came in contact with over the years. Ron was a member of the Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon and his family was his greatest joy.

Ron is survived by his three children: R. Blake Camfield and wife Raynette of Shelbyville, IL, Lana (Croy) Conlon and husband Steve of Mattoon, IL, and Scott Camfield and wife Jenny of Mattoon, IL; half-sister, Ronnette Coffman (Christopher) of Ladson, SC; cousin, Ginnie Underwood (Fred) of El Paso, IL; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lash of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen Camfield; son-in-law, Jeff Croy; and brother-in-law, Arlen Lash.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.