FAIRFIELD, Ohio - Charles W. "Bill" Shoot, age 77, passed away Wednesday, November 17, in Fairfield, OH.

He was born in Mattoon, IL, on June 24, 1944, the son of Charles and Caralee (Stewart) Shoot. He grew up and attended school in Mattoon, then attended college in Campbellsville, KY. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Bill was also honored to be a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Bill is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Otis of Vacaville, CA; cousins: Rich Stewart of Moline, IL, Jim Stewart of Greenup, IL, Diane Bell of Windsor, IL, Paula Hays of Colorado, David Hall of Indiana, Kay Quinn of Greenup, IL, Roy David Shoots of Florida, Mark Trostle of Jewett, IL, Tom and Susie Titus of Illinois, Phil and Patricia Titus of Arcola, IL, Roger and Rhonda Titus of South Carolina, Charles and Mary Titus of Texas, Steve Shoots of Illinois; and nieces: Caralee Gaunt-Glenn of Indiana, and Tricia Jackson of Indiana. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia (Shoot) Gaunt.

Funeral service to be held at the Barkley Funeral Chapel, 300 N. Kentucky St. Greenup, IL, on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to the Veterans organization of donor's choice.

