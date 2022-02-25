MATTOON - Charles William Pangburn, 87, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m., burial will follow at the Hugo Cemetery. Mr. Ted Shearer will officiate.
Charlie was born on May 23, 1934, near Nip and Tuck (rural Douglas County). He was the son of John and Lorena (Davis) Pangburn. He leaves his wife Ruby and four children: Steven (Kathy) Moseley, Malinda (Roger) Howard, Alan Moseley, and Jennifer (Michael) Benoit. Charlie also leaves three step-children: Gregory Roberts, Jan Kemp, and Teresa Naylor; and 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.
Charlie owned Pangburn Sales and Services of Villa Grove for 26-years and owned and operated Villa Grove Package Liquor.
Charlie was a member of the First Baptist Church and was a Mason in the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed tractor pulls and Harley rides.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Heart Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.