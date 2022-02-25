MATTOON - Charles William Pangburn, 87, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m., burial will follow at the Hugo Cemetery. Mr. Ted Shearer will officiate.

Charlie was born on May 23, 1934, near Nip and Tuck (rural Douglas County). He was the son of John and Lorena (Davis) Pangburn. He leaves his wife Ruby and four children: Steven (Kathy) Moseley, Malinda (Roger) Howard, Alan Moseley, and Jennifer (Michael) Benoit. Charlie also leaves three step-children: Gregory Roberts, Jan Kemp, and Teresa Naylor; and 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Charlie owned Pangburn Sales and Services of Villa Grove for 26-years and owned and operated Villa Grove Package Liquor.

Charlie was a member of the First Baptist Church and was a Mason in the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed tractor pulls and Harley rides.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Heart Association.