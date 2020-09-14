× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLEDO — Charlotte Carrell, 87, of Toledo, Illinois passed away at 6:10 a.m. on September 12, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Graveside funeral services for family and friends will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at the Toledo Cemetery. The family requests casual attire. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo, Illinois is assisting the family.

Charlotte was born in Neoga, Illinois on September 25, 1932 to Glenn and Leota (Cordes) Soliday. She married Wayne Carrell on October 13, 1951. Surviving is her husband; son Dean (Marilyn) Carrell; daughter Debbie Craig; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; Sisters Hazel Fuller and Dorothy McElravy. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; brother Leroy Soliday; son in law Gary Craig and two great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the Life Center or the Cancer Center at SBLHC. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.