March 23, 1935 - July 1, 2023

MATTOON — Charlotte M. ZuHone, age 88, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 with Pastor Andrew Herzberg officiating, with an additional visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9:00 a.m. A committal service will immediately follow the service at Humboldt Township Cemetery in Humboldt, IL. The visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is handling the arrangements.

Charlotte was born on March 23, 1935, in Decatur, IL, to the late William and Hilda (Rincker) Ottilie.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Arthur D. ZuHone of Mattoon, IL; two sons: Daniel ZuHone and wife Shelley, of Mattoon, IL, and Douglas ZuHone and wife Laura, of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: John ZuHone and wife Jessica, of Quincy, MA, Megan Lakemacher and husband Justin, of Shakapee, MN, Caroline ZuHone, of Indianapolis, IN and Mary ZuHone, of St. Louis, MO; three great-grandchildren: William ZuHone and Audrey ZuHone, of Quincy, MA and Ryland Lakemacher of Shakepee, MN. She is preceded in death by one infant son, John William, one grandson, Kirk ZuHone, and one sister, Barbara Hill.

Charlotte dedicated her life to her family, friends and the farm life she shared with Art, and faithfully reminded her grandchildren to "keep the Lord with you". She was a devout member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and previously, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, actively helping in the office and school, singing in the choir, and a member of Ladies Aid. In addition, she worked at the Coles County Courthouse in the Jury Commission Office for several years.

Charlotte enjoyed playing tennis, sewing, spending time with friends, and tending to her vegetable garden, but was most known for her cooking and baking proficiency, which was enjoyed, and appreciated, by many.

On the family farm, Charlotte filled many roles, but most fondly remembered as happily providing wonderful meals for everyone. She took care of all the family's needs, and nothing gave her greater joy than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials in her honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran School, 100 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL.

