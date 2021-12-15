 Skip to main content
Charlotte Mary Butler

Charlotte Mary Butler

MATTOON — Charlotte Mary Butler, 81 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, in The Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL, As per Mrs. Butler's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and memorial services will be held at a later date.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

