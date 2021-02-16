MATTOON — Charlotte Upton, affectionately known as "Mrs. Yogi," age 81, of Mattoon passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mattoon Healthcare.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Charlotte was born on March 23, 1939 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of Walton and Leta Mae (Coleman) Bown. She married Kenneth "Yogi" Upton on June 17, 1960. He preceded her in death in August of 2000.

Survivors include her sister, Gladine Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Charlotte retired from the Mattoon Lamp Plant. She had a heart for helping others and enjoyed volunteering at the SBLHC Auxiliary. Charlotte was president of the Eagles Auxiliary for six years. She loved traveling and seeing daisies in the spring and mums in the fall.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.