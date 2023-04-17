April 29, 1950 - April 13, 2023

LERNA — Cheryl Lynn Cline, age 72, of Lerna, IL, passed away at 10:45 PM, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Palm Terrace in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938, Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. The visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Cheryl was born on April 29, 1950, to the late Thomas Rex and Evelyn Jane (Lytle) Coleman. She married Samuel Lee Cline on June 18, 1988, in Mattoon, IL. He passed away on September 26, 2020.

She is survived by three children: Jason Ashe and wife Cathy of Gays, IL, Brian Ashe and wife Lori of Springfield, IL, Melissa Ashe of Mattoon, IL; one step daughter, Tiffany Farris of Mattoon, IL; twelve grandchildren: Nathaniel Farris, Paige Shirair-Lawhorn, Nate Ashe, Justine Ashe, Josh Johnston, Cory Christensen, Abbey Barrett and husband Korbin, Dillon Ashe, Mason Sims, Nicholas Ashe and fiancee Nichole Fryman, Makira Coleman, Ariana Coleman; and multiple great-grandchildren ; one brother, Terry Coleman and wife Lois of FL; one sister, Sharon Pruitt of TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was a wonderful homemaker and lived a full and happy life. She loved dancing with her late husband, Sam, off-road mudding, spending time outdoors admiring her beautiful flowers, and birdwatching.

As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Cheryl will be deeply missed but the memories of love, laughter, moments shared, and the many family adventures will be a source of comfort to the family.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Amber West and the caregivers for the dedication, care, and friendship they offered their mother.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.