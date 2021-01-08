MAROA — Christina D. Gibbons McReynolds Wolf age 54 of Maroa formerly of Newton passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joe Molloy celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holy Family. Burial will be in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Bethany, Illinois. Memorial gifts in honor of Christina may be made to the family.
Due to COVID-19, it is requested that face masks be worn and social distancing practices be observed.
Christina will be loved and remembered by her husband David Wolf of Maroa; children: Sarah (Paul) Lidy of Forsyth, Will (Ashley) McReynolds of Melrose, FL, Sydney (fiance Travis Gyuran) McReynolds of Decatur, Wyatt (fiancee Allison Patterson) McReynolds of Decatur and Symon McReynolds of Maroa; step-daughters: Tiffany (Austin) Sproles of Bloomington and Kira Wolf of Mattoon; grandchildren: Tristan Ferguson, Wilder and Jett McReynolds, Dathan and Kinsley Lidy, Journey McReynolds; parents Leo and Jackie Gibbons of Ingraham; maternal grandmother Lavera Bryan of Ingraham; siblings: Anthony "Tony" (Jami) Gibbons of Louisville, Andrea (Larry) Webb of Newton, Erroll Gibbons of Greenup, Dwight (Carrie) Gibbons of Ingraham, Jarrett (Sarah) Gibbons of Newton, and Grant (Danielle) Gibbons of Bible Grove; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Her brother Eric Gibbons, paternal grandparents Claude and Berniece Gibbons and maternal grandfather Jack Bryan preceded her in death.
