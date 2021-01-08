MAROA — Christina D. Gibbons McReynolds Wolf age 54 of Maroa formerly of Newton passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joe Molloy celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holy Family. Burial will be in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery, Bethany, Illinois. Memorial gifts in honor of Christina may be made to the family.

Due to COVID-19, it is requested that face masks be worn and social distancing practices be observed.