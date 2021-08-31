MATTOON — Eva Christine "Chris" Hellman, 80, of Mattoon, Illinois, formerly of Trowbridge, Illinois passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gaskill Cemetery in Ash Grove Township, Shelby County, Illinois.