MATTOON — Eva Christine "Chris" Hellman, 80, of Mattoon, Illinois, formerly of Trowbridge, Illinois passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gaskill Cemetery in Ash Grove Township, Shelby County, Illinois.
The family requests casual attire for services and visitation.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.