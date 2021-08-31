 Skip to main content
Christine "Chris" Hellman

MATTOON — Eva Christine "Chris" Hellman, 80, of Mattoon, Illinois, formerly of Trowbridge, Illinois passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 3, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gaskill Cemetery in Ash Grove Township, Shelby County, Illinois.

The family requests casual attire for services and visitation.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

