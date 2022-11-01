Dec. 20, 1973 - Oct. 23, 2022

ENGLISH, Indiana — Christopher Donovan Meier, 48, of English, IN, died on October 23, 2022, at his residence. Christopher was born on December 20, 1973, in Geneseo, IL, to Suzanne (Schweninger) Sutton and the late Jeff Meier.

Christopher was a 1992 Graduate of Geneseo High School, and a 1994 Graduate of Black Hawk College in Kewanee, IL, where he received a degree in Mechanical Technology. Christopher was an independent contractor, as a pipefitter, welder, and foreman. His job allowed him to travel and meet new people, he proudly called family and friends.

Christopher loved to spend time at home in the woods, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Meier; and his grandmother, Phyllis Meier.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. (Spivey) Meier; mother, Suzanne Sutton of Urbana, IL; sons: Zachary L. Meier and John W. Slifer (Sierra) both of Mattoon, IL; daughters: Heather N. Whitington of Mattoon, IL, Alicia Meier of Castleton, IL, and Alexxis Meier of Kewanee, IL; grandchildren: Ryan Slifer, Kenzie Whitington, Avery Slifer, John William Slifer Jr., and Rylie Meier; sister, Angie Meier of Moline, IL; and his grandfather, Bill Meier of Moline, IL.

A memorial service will be on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the Mattoon VFW Post #4325, 1220 S. 19th Street, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Landmark Recovery, 4112 Fern Valley Road, Suite A, Louisville, KY, 40219.

Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, IN, is entrusted with the arrangements.