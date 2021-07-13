Christopher L. Cox

CHARLESTON – On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 43, following a six-year battle with cancer. Christopher Lee Cox's passing was bookended by double rainbows over the family farm. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Home Church, 2350 Madison Avenue in Charleston. The Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Home Church with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery located in Ashmore Township. Memorials may be made to Cox Farms to be used for swine barn improvements at the Coles County Fairgrounds and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.