Christopher L. Cox

Christopher L. Cox
CHARLESTON – On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 43, following a six-year battle with cancer. Christopher Lee Cox's passing was bookended by double rainbows over the family farm. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Home Church, 2350 Madison Avenue in Charleston. The Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Home Church with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery located in Ashmore Township. Memorials may be made to Cox Farms to be used for swine barn improvements at the Coles County Fairgrounds and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Chris was born August 29, 1977, the son of Connie and Rayanna (Lawson) Cox. He married Amanda Schrock on August 27, 2007, and she survives as well as five children, Bailey, Clara, Ethan, Raylin, and Lynlee; his mother Rayanna, and sister Amanda Cox (Jason Jones). He was preceded in death by his father.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Chris's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.

