Christopher Michael Briseno

Chris was an avid Dodgers, 49ers, and LA Lakers fan. He enjoyed working out and loved listening to music. Chris cherished spending time with his family, especially cooking with his daughters. Chris was loving, caring, had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed dancing and singing and entertaining his friends and especially his family. Chris's heart and soul was filled with lots of love for everyone that crossed his path. He served in the United States Army at Fort Riley, Kansas. To know Chris, you couldn't help but love him. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.