MATTOON — Christopher Michael Briseno, age 44, of Mattoon passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Private memorial services honoring his life will take place at Schilling Funeral Home.
Chris was born on September 28, 1976 in Newport Beach, CA the son of Michael Dean Briseno and Marjorie (Gallardo) Gibson. He married Melissa Nachole Plummer on June 11, 2016. She survives.
Other survivors include his daughters: Dakota Rae Briseno, Hannah Nachole Briseno, Bryse Michelle Briseno; parents, Michael Dean Briseno and Marjorie Gibson; sister, Jaclyn Michelle Briseno; brother, Robert Lopez; grandmother, Marjorie Peel; in-laws, Denise Ann (Patrick) Verdeyen, Megan Renee Verdeyen, Jeremy (Leah) Plummer. Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Bria Christine Briseno.
Chris was an avid Dodgers, 49ers, and LA Lakers fan. He enjoyed working out and loved listening to music. Chris cherished spending time with his family, especially cooking with his daughters. Chris was loving, caring, had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed dancing and singing and entertaining his friends and especially his family. Chris's heart and soul was filled with lots of love for everyone that crossed his path. He served in the United States Army at Fort Riley, Kansas. To know Chris, you couldn't help but love him. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
