Oct. 17, 1978 - April 19, 2023

CHARLESTON — Christopher Lee Ogden, 44, of Charleston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at his home.

Christopher was born October 17, 1978, son of Kenneth Ogden and Marjorie (Hoelscher) Rohr.

He married Laura Owens, January 27, 2012; she survives. Also surviving are his son, Trevor Ogden; step-children: Trevor Godfrey and Shelby Wilson; his adorable grandchildren: Olivia, Brayleyn, Camden, and Cohen; his best friends: Tim Beurskens and Tim Thompson; his fur kids: Zelda, Frank, and Dixie; and his brothers of Arms and brothers of Family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Christopher was a proud CHS Trojan Alumni, and went on to serve in the Army National Guard for twenty-two years. He proudly served during Iraqi Freedom, along with several other military operations. Stateside, he was proud to serve during the flood duty in Southern Illinois, along with Lieutenant General Inyart and the Black Hawks.

Chris' wish was to live each day like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow is never promised.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.