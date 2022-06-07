Aug. 17, 1955 - June 5, 2022

Cindy Ebie, of Centralia, IL, passed away on June 5, 2022.

Graveside services will be held on June 9, 2022, at Zion Hill cemetery in Paradise Twp. at 1:00 p.m.

Cindy was born in Mattoon, IL, on August 17, 1955, to Lloyd Ebie Jr. and Norma (King) Ebie.

She is survived by sisters: Sheri Redfern (Don), Mary Hall (David), of Mattoon, IL, and Sandie Floyd (Kirby) of Windsor, IL. Brothers: John Ebie (Candy) and Steve Ebie (Carla),of Mattoon, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Ebie Jr.; sister. Brenda Vance; brother, Micheal; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Cindy enjoyed visiting with family and friends and will be greatly missed.