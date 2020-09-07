× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOLO, Missouri — Clara Decker was born Clara Lorena Hood on Dec. 28, 1933 in Arcola, IL. She was the 8th child of Jesse Levi Hood and Pearl Rebecca Meyers. She had six brothers and two sisters, all but one has passed. She passed away Sept. 3, 2020 at her home in Solo, MO.

She grew up in Ashmore, IL until her senior year of high school and graduated from Charleston High, IL. She attended Eastern Illinois University and worked at Benedicts dime store. There she met Otto Decker. She always said she got her husband at a five and dime store. They married February 28, 1954. From there they moved to Chicago. Clara worked in the zipper factory. When Otto graduated from school they moved to California. She had five boys and one daughter, John, Terry, Dennis, Russell, Bruce, and Cheryl.

Clara enjoyed knitting, sewing, pottery, and reading. She loved her grandchildren.

She retired in Solo, MO in 1985, they built their home in 1991.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto; her son, Russell; and two grandsons. She is survived by four sons: Terry (Melanie) Decker, Dennis (Jean) Decker, John Decker, and Bruce Decker; and her daughter, Cheryl (Lee) Voyles; sixteen grandchildren; thirty six great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a brother, Edwin Hood.