Clara Eugenie Lenihan

CHARLESTON - CHARLESTON, IL – Clara Eugenie Osborn Lenihan, 82 of Charleston, passed away on March 27, 2020.

Her visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel. A Private Inurnment to be attended by her family will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston.

Memorials are requested to the EIU Foundation-Genie Lenihan Graduate Fellowship in Clinical Psychology and may be left at the visitation or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.