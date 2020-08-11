You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clara Eugenie Lenihan
0 entries

Clara Eugenie Lenihan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clara Eugenie Lenihan

CHARLESTON - CHARLESTON, IL – Clara Eugenie Osborn Lenihan, 82 of Charleston, passed away on March 27, 2020.

Her visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel. A Private Inurnment to be attended by her family will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston.

Memorials are requested to the EIU Foundation-Genie Lenihan Graduate Fellowship in Clinical Psychology and may be left at the visitation or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News