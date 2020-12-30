ARCOLA — Clara Jane (Hood) Jenkins, 84 of Arcola, IL passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Carriage Crossing in Arcola, IL from complications of COVID-19.

Private services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Don Winch will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.

Clara Jane was born on March 10, 1936 in Humboldt, IL to William Harrison and Elsie O. (Burch) Hood. She married James (Jim) Nolan Jenkins in August of 1954 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church. He passed away on December 13, 2020.

Survivors include two sons: Jeff Jenkins and his wife Julie of Arcola, IL and Jon Jenkins and his wife Teresa of rural Charleston, IL; four grandchildren: Jessie Jenkins of Arcola, IL, Rodger Ocheltree and his wife Sol of Las Cruces, NM, Nicole Dewey and her husband Carl of Homer, IL and Jon James Jenkins and his wife Lauren of Gallatin, TN; seven great-grandchildren: Nysa, Hunter, Matthew, Haley, Carson, Colton and Addison; and a half-sister, Anna Mettler of Urbana, IL.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim; three half-brothers: Scott Hood, Wayne Hood and Don Hood.

Jane graduated valedictorian from Mattoon High School in 1954.