MATTOON — Clara "Joyce" Joyner, age 84 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, Illinois. Reverend Virgil Baker will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 in in charge of services.

Joyce was born on November 25, 1935 to the late Elza and Clara (Bell) Derrickson. She married Clinton Joyner on July 24, 1976 in Mattoon, Illinois. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2006. She is survived by her step son, Craig Joyner and wife Stacy of Mattoon, Illinois; two brothers Larry Derrickson and wife Melanie of Decatur, Illinois, Stephen Derrickson and wife Tina of Mattoon, Illinois; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a close family friend, Patricia Wohler of Mattoon, Illinois. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Annabelle Norton, Hazel Peoples, Martha, Emily, Elijah, Elza Jr., and Robert Derrickson.