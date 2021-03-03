MATTOON - Clarence E. Shutts, age 88 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 12:12 PM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Mattoon Health Care Center.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Curt Nicholson will officiate.

Clarence was born on January 16, 1933 in Mattoon, IL to the late Hallam and Frances (Hash) Shutts. He married Blanche L. Pesha on July 25, 1968. He is survived by his wife of over fifty years, Blanche Shutts of Mattoon, IL; six children: Rick Cobb and wife Joy of Mattoon, IL; Deborah Coffrin of Sellersburg, IN; Barbara Gray and husband Darren of Mahomet, IL; Frances McCombs and husband James of Sellersburg, IN; Rose Nicholson and husband Curt; Hallam Shutts and wife Lisa of Mattoon, IL; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob Shutts of Mattoon, IL; and one sister, Marilyn Evans of Mattoon, IL.

Clarence honorably served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a devout and active member of the Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. The proud owner and operator of Shutts Janitorial Services, Clarence happily worked along with his wife by his side throughout the years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, relaxing on his front porch, and spending time with his family.