Dec. 17, 1974 - May 17, 2023

MATTOON — Clayton David Basham, age 48, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Heidi Piersall officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will also be held at the Mattoon Moose Lodge on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Clayton was born on December 17, 1974, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Randy and Cheryl (Bowling) Basham. He married the love of his life, Kim Rice on September 27, 2003.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Basham of Mattoon, IL; two sons: Hunter and Hayden Basham of Mattoon, IL; his parents, Randy and Cheryl Basham of Mattoon, IL; and mother and father-in-law, Charley and Carol Earlewine, also of Mattoon, IL.

Clayton was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gilbert and Ruby Basham and Jim and Ann Bowling.

Clayton was a loving husband and father and a beloved son and friend.

An avid Chicago Cubs fan, Clayton's favorite pastime was watching sports with his boys, Hunter and Hayden.

His hard work ethic was exhibited in his 22-year career at Ronchetti Distributing as a truck driver and warehouse manager, where he so enjoyed the times he had with the many friends he made there, especially through their Snapchat thread.

Clayton's love of outdoors started early in life, spending summers at Lake Mattoon-a pastime he enjoyed into adulthood with the next generation of kids. This love of outdoors extended into his love of gardening, taking care of the yard, grilling, and also working the past two years as groundskeeper for the Mattoon Country Club. Clayton also took particular joy in humoring his wife's friends by being Pool Boy for "his girls." His patience for always being willing to bring a fresh drink out or offer a snack will never be forgotten.

Clayton loved a hand of poker, an afternoon nap on the weekends and a good "that'' what she said" joke. Clayton was always a welcome presence at any social gathering and his often-unannounced disappearance later in the evening was just part of his charm.

Clayton's presence will be sorely missed. He meant so much to his wife, his children, his parents, his in-laws, his extended family and to his many, many friends.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family for future college expenses for his boys.

