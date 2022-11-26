Feb. 9, 1942 - Nov. 23, 2022
CHARLESTON — Cleora Deen Bates, age 80, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Arbor Rose in Charleston.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7426 Country Club Rd, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Joshua Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.
Cleora was born on February 9, 1942, in Pocatello, ID, the daughter of Merrill Hammond and Sarah (Beesley) Hammond. She married Lawrence Bates on May 31, 1962.
Survivors include her husband; children: Liz (Steve) Harvey of Monroeville, PA, Ann (Craig) Broadbent of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Cathy (Ron) Thomas of Pflugerville, TX, Jonathan (Sasha) Bates of Tempe, AZ, and Benjamin (Melanee) Bates of Charleston, IL; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, David Hammond of Tooele, UT.
Cleora was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cleta (Hammond) Whipple; brothers: Richard Hammond and Milton Hammond; and grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth Bates and Aiden Broadbent.
Cleora was a founding member of the Coles County Genealogical Society. She purchased the 5 Mile House and sold it to the 5 Mile House Foundation. Cleora worked many years for the State of Illinois, but she found her greatest joy in her family. Cleora will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.