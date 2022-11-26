Feb. 9, 1942 - Nov. 23, 2022

CHARLESTON — Cleora Deen Bates, age 80, of Charleston, IL, passed away at 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Arbor Rose in Charleston.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7426 Country Club Rd, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Joshua Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.

Cleora was born on February 9, 1942, in Pocatello, ID, the daughter of Merrill Hammond and Sarah (Beesley) Hammond. She married Lawrence Bates on May 31, 1962.

Survivors include her husband; children: Liz (Steve) Harvey of Monroeville, PA, Ann (Craig) Broadbent of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Cathy (Ron) Thomas of Pflugerville, TX, Jonathan (Sasha) Bates of Tempe, AZ, and Benjamin (Melanee) Bates of Charleston, IL; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and brother, David Hammond of Tooele, UT.

Cleora was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cleta (Hammond) Whipple; brothers: Richard Hammond and Milton Hammond; and grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth Bates and Aiden Broadbent.

Cleora was a founding member of the Coles County Genealogical Society. She purchased the 5 Mile House and sold it to the 5 Mile House Foundation. Cleora worked many years for the State of Illinois, but she found her greatest joy in her family. Cleora will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

