PENSACOLA, Florida — Surrounded by family, Cleora Pearl Fitzgerald was gathered to her ancestors on November 25, 2020 at her home in Pensacola, Florida, where she had resided since 1999. She remained alert and mentally active well into her 93rd year, even as her body surrendered to age.

Born July 1, 1927 to Russell and Geneva Creviston in Coles County, Illinois, she is survived by two sisters: Norma Hubbard and Delores Van Gundy, both of Mattoon, Illinois. She married John D. Fitzgerald on August 31, 1947 and remained devoted to him for 67 years until his death in 2014. She matriculated at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois where she was president of two sororities.

Over the course of her life she held a variety of jobs, at times as a single mother while her husband was off at war in the Army. She worked as a truck stop waitress, telephone operator, office secretary, and university admissions office administrative assistant. Her most enduring and important job was the rearing of the four children; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who survive her.

She traveled extensively around the globe, and enjoyed playing cards, knitting and sewing, gardening, and she was a creative genius in the kitchen until the infirmities of age robbed her of those pursuits. In the 1960's she developed a great passion for research and genealogy, often traveling great distances to pour through dusty records in courthouses, libraries, and public records repositories around the country.

The family tree that she developed includes thousands of verified ancestors spanning more than 20 generations, and she enjoyed preserving the stories and artifacts that comprised her family history. From a child of the Great Depression who rode to town with her grandparents in a horse drawn buckboard, to a nonagenarian who rode the computer information superhighway, her life spanned so many technical innovations and societal changes. Her enduring legacy remains in the values, innate curiosity, stubborn will to persevere, and joy of family found in the generations she reared and influenced.

The family wishes to thank the ladies who provided daily care, meal assistance and companionship in the last years of life that enabled her to stay in her own home until her death.

Her mortal remains were cremated by the Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 1, 2021 following a brief service at the Barrancas National Cemetery with a celebration of life at her home immediately following.