SPRINGFIELD - Cletis Wayne Underwood, 95, of Springfield, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 20, 1926, to Sam and Flossie (Austin) Underwood. He married Alice Opal Watkins on August 9, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Freda Underwood Lynn.

Cletis received his bachelors and master's degrees at Arkansas State University and his advanced certificate from the University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana. He was a teacher for 41 years at various public schools throughout Illinois and was a professor at Lake Land College. During his retirement years, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed genealogy and caring for his pet birds.

He was a member of the American Baptist churches, SAR, Coles County Barbershop chorus and Masonic Lodges.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; children: Eppie (Fred) Dietz and Bruce Underwood; three grandchildren: Jacob (Anne), Jared (Aleece) and Justine; three great-grandchildren: Gideon, Asher and Ada; and his niece, Emily Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a college of your choice.