Clint Lee Butler

Clint Lee Butler

May 19, 1967 - April 22, 2022

CHARLESTON — Clint Lee Butler, 54, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Clint was born May 19, 1967 in Charleston, son of Brenda Lea (Plummer) and Robert Lee Butler. He is survived by two children: Chelsy Butler of Charleston and Trent Butler of Mattoon; three grandchildren: Braylen Butler, Makynlee Adams, and Bentlee Butler; three siblings: Cindy Lamar of Greenup, Brent Butler of Charleston, and Cheryl Ramsey of Westfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Brylee Butler.

Clint was a thirty-three plus year employee of Vesuvius. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Clint liked to stay busy, and treasured time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. He attended Friendship Baptist Church and was a member of the Charleston Elks Lodge.

