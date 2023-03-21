July 27, 1935 - March 17, 2023

MENDOTA — Constance "Connie" M. Kimrey, 87, of Mendota, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Oregon Living and Rehabilitation in Oregon, IL.

Private family only services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Susan Jones Schneider officiating.

Connie was born July 27, 1935, in Taylorville, IL, to Thomas and Helen (McCormick) Slaughter. She married Paul Kimrey on September 1, 1956, in Mattoon, IL.

Connie was a 1953, graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield, IL. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic church where she taught CCD with her husband Paul. Connie loved being a part of all things good. She enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader in LaMoille and Mendota; school volunteer; art lady; Red Cross cook; quilting and sewing clubs; Little Dresses for Africa and LaMoille card club.

She especially enjoyed supporting her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family members in any extra curricular endeavors. Everyone enjoyed gobbling down her blonde brownies and maple frosted chocolate cake. So as the CEO of her family, at age 50, Connie decided to give herself a vacation by riding her bike across Iowa (RAGBRAI).

She was very proud to be: big sister to six brothers; wife to Paul; mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. And in the end, it thrilled her to spend time with all - talking//chatting, listening to live music and vacationing in Door County.

She is survived by four children: Tom (Sharon) Kimrey, Kathy (Otis) Dungan, Tim (Donna) Kimrey and Mary Helen Kimrey; four brothers: Jim (Dolores) Slaughter, Phil ( Betty) Slaughter, Pat (Sharon) Slaughter and Mark Slaughter; grandchildren: Ashley (James) Kimrey-Phillips, Grant Dungan, Molly Dungan (Michael) Novak, Dr. Aja (Nick) Kimrey-Letterly and Cale Kimrey; great-grandchildren: Kayne, Graham, Quinn, Malia, Cooper Bear and Elise; and step-grandchildren: Michael Reppin, Niki Chapman, Chad Hamel, Tara Backes and Casey Hamel and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2002; two brothers: John Thomas Slaughter and Frank Slaughter; grandson, Andrew Paul Kimrey; and great-granddaughter, Angela Rose Novak.

Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry or Mendota Area Senior Services.