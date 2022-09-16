Aug. 24, 1925 - Sept. 15, 2022

MATTOON — Cora Ruth Turner, age 97, of Mattoon passed away at 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Copper Creek Cottages.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Cora was born on August 24, 1925, in Arthur, IL, the daughter of William Albert and Cora Edith (Butler) Walker. She married Bruce Barton Turner on January 31, 1947, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on August 26, 1960.

Survivors include her sons: Bryce E. Turner of Pacifica, CA, James "Barry" Turner of Houston, TX, Craig B. Turner of Ogden, UT; daughter, Crystal Dawn Cutright (Jeffrey Scroggins) of Lovington, IL; grandson, Jason (Crystal Sue) Cutright; and great-grandson, Cain Austin Cutright all of Mattoon, IL.

In addition to her husband, Cora was preceded in death by her son, Keil Bruce Turner and her parents.

Cora always maintained a strong faith, raising her five children after becoming a widow at 35. She went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Elementary Education and taught in the elementary school system, primarily at Lincoln School, for 26 years before retiring. Cora loved to travel, laugh, and love. Her generosity and kindness impacted so many in her 97 years. Cora loved her family with all her heart. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

