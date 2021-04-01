Corinne Albrook-Thomley

Corinne taught high school English at Cumberland High School. Her students will remember her bringing life to Shakespeare's writings, and aiding them in finding their personal voices. Corinne worked as an adult education instructor for Lakeland College. Corinne took great pride in helping her students find their voice and confidence. After retiring from teaching, she spent several years as local Lutherans for Life chairman. She went on to be LFL State President and also served for a time on the National Board of Lutherans for Life. As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, she was active in Friendship Guild and later in Ladies Aid. She sang in the choir, served in altar guild, as a school board member for St. John's Lutheran School, and worked on various standing committees over the years.