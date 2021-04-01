MATTOON — Corinne Albrook-Thomley, age 91, passed peacefully to her reward with family at her side, Saturday March 27, 2021.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home.
Born December 25, 1929, Watertown, South Dakota, Corinne began her life of adventure, joy and laughter.
Her parents Percy Jerome Albrook, Dorothea (Clyde) Albrook were instrumental to Corinne becoming a strong, independent, critical thinker which led her to high honors, and the prestigious Northwestern University debate team. Her father was a newspaper editor, which instilled a lifelong love of reading. Her mother descended from a long line of educators, ministers and strong women. After raising her family of five children, Corinne returned to school to earn her M.S. from Eastern Illinois University, 1979. Corinne married John William Thomley in 1952 in Decatur, Illinois.
Survivors include children, John William Thomley III, San Diego, California, Mark Thomley, Wildwood, Missouri and Sandy (Thomley) Ruelle, East Lansing, Michigan; grandchildren, Zachariah Huddleston and Tiffany (Joe) DeLong; great-grandchildren, Eli and Braden DeLong, Springfield, Illinois; Hayla Huddleston, Mattoon; sons-in-law, Steve Ruelle and Joe Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Corinne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, two children, Carole Susan (Thomley) Wilson and Scott Edwin Thomley; and great-granddaughter, Abalene Huddleston.
Corinne taught high school English at Cumberland High School. Her students will remember her bringing life to Shakespeare's writings, and aiding them in finding their personal voices. Corinne worked as an adult education instructor for Lakeland College. Corinne took great pride in helping her students find their voice and confidence. After retiring from teaching, she spent several years as local Lutherans for Life chairman. She went on to be LFL State President and also served for a time on the National Board of Lutherans for Life. As a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, she was active in Friendship Guild and later in Ladies Aid. She sang in the choir, served in altar guild, as a school board member for St. John's Lutheran School, and worked on various standing committees over the years.
Her other interests included traveling, to far flung locations such as China, Jerusalem, Italy, England, Scotland as well as numerous vacations statewide. Her travels with family and friends were cherished. She also enjoyed being at home, playing bridge with friends and spending time with family.
Corinne lived her life with passion and commitment, challenging herself and others to always question the status quo. She was ever humble of her accomplishments, preferring to bask in the accomplishments of her children, and her students. She welcomed each day with a willingness to grow and learn from whatever God laid before her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
