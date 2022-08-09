Crandall Jay Gingerich

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022, at Penn Station 120 East Progress St., Arthur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM following the visitation at Penn Station. Rev. Doug Davis will officiate. Hawaiian attire would be appreciated. Following the funeral service the family will proceed to the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 South Locust St, Arcola, IL, for the Crandallonium. All are invited. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.