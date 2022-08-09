ARTHUR — Crandall Jay Gingerich, 68, of Arthur, IL, passed away at 6:53 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022, at Penn Station 120 East Progress St., Arthur, IL. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM following the visitation at Penn Station. Rev. Doug Davis will officiate. Hawaiian attire would be appreciated. Following the funeral service the family will proceed to the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 South Locust St, Arcola, IL, for the Crandallonium. All are invited. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a Humane Society of the donor's choice.
To view the full obituary please visit, www.edwardsfh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.