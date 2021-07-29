 Skip to main content
Crystal Louise Rennels

Crystal Louise Rennels
CHARLESTON — Crystal Louise Rennels, age 92 of Charleston, IL passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Odd Fellow Harmony Center in Mattoon.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN. In lieu of flowers gifts in her honor may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Crystal's complete obituary and to leave condolences for her family.

