CHARLESTON – After a battle with a glioblastoma, Cynthia Denise Hager was in the presence of loving family when she passed away at her rural Charleston home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 61. She leaves behind her mother, Gloria D. Coultas of Beardstown, Illinois and her son, Joseph D. Hager and his fiancé Samantha Krieger of Thornton, Colorado.

Cindy was born July 21, 1959 in Beardstown, Illinois to Floyd and Gloria (Lewton) Coultas. She was driven to become a speech pathologist by her grandfather during his own time in the hospital, leading her to graduate with a Masters in Speech and Language Pathology from Western Illinois University. She served as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the Charleston School District for 20 plus years.

During 1988, Cindy gave birth to her only son, Joe, who immediately became the light of her life. Cindy was a passionate woman, driven by a love of sharing experiences with others, who often stated that it was her purpose in life to bring people together. Following the diagnosis of a glioblastoma in March of 2020, Cindy remained the brave, iron-willed, and graceful woman that those around her had come to know and love, and she carried that strength with her throughout her final months.